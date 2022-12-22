ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Luxury Home Sales Rallied Over Christmas Week

Manhattan luxury home sales rallied just in time for Christmas, as large price cuts lured buyers, according to a weekly round up from Olshan Realty on Monday. There were 26 contracts signed for homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, 10 more than the 10-year average for the holiday week. It was also the second-best Christmas week on record, second only to the frantic dealmaking of last year, which drove sales up to 42.
