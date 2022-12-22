Read full article on original website
A husband and wife are dead at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thorton, Colorado, in what local police are investigating as a homicide. The Thornton Police Department posted a news release to Twitter stating that an adult male shot and killed his wife before dying by suicide. "On a day that's historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the news release read. According to the post, the couple were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation—no services were taking place at the time of the shooting.
‘Incendiary Devices’ Found After Murder-Suicide in Jehovah’s Witness Center
Police in Colorado say they discovered what are being described as “incendiary devices” at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall, while investigating the suspected murder-suicide of a married couple at the hall. The devices did not ignite, according to police. The discovery of the devices could reveal new details about...
