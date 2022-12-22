Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Sporting News
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Kings-Nuggets gameday live: Domantas Sabonis has same injury as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Here’s what we know about Domantas Sabonis’ injury as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center.
Yardbarker
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins praises Vikings for making this big move
Kirk Cousins helped his Minnesota Vikings improve to 12-3 with a 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and the quarterback was full of praise for his teammates. Cousins went 34-for-48 for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the big victory. A couple of his offensive weapons put up huge receiving games.
Yardbarker
Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter
With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
Yardbarker
Raiders Rewind: Las Vegas Gets Outplayed And Out-coached… Again
Those were the words of Josh Jacob’s postgame interview, and all I could think was: Yep, that about sums it up. 10 points from a fully healthy offense against a mediocre defense? A wide-open receiver in the end zone with 46 seconds left on the clock? Three second-half interceptions? Three total first downs in the second half?
Yardbarker
Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player
We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Comments / 1