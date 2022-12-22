Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
Wave 3
Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Bowling Green Police arrested 34-year-old Robert A. Sharp on an active warrant, stemming from an investigation this past September. At that time, police said Sharp admitted passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses of driving on a revoked license
They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man who police officers called a habitual motor vehicle offender.
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
fox17.com
Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
whopam.com
Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home
Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
Pursuit in Nashville leads to recovery of drugs, stolen gun
A police pursuit led Metro police to recover more than 500 grams of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to an arrest warrant.
lakercountry.com
Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks
Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
WKRN
Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville
A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
Metro police ID woman found shot, killed in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found dead in a creek Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
whvoradio.com
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
