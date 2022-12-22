ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash

A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bowling Green Police arrest man for impersonating a Peace Officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Bowling Green Police arrested 34-year-old Robert A. Sharp on an active warrant, stemming from an investigation this past September. At that time, police said Sharp admitted passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid

Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fire destroys Old Madisonville Road home

Fire destroyed a home Friday morning on Old Madisonville Road. The call of fire at 5724 Old Madisonville came out just after 6 a.m. and firefighters from Crofton and Westside found the home fully engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the...
CROFTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks

Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WKRN

Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville

A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
TODD COUNTY, KY

