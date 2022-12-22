Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Guidant Law, ORION, Banner, Delta Dental
Guidant Law Firm hires JoAnn Falgout and Eric Faas. With bankruptcy filings rising steadily in recent months and commercial real estate booming as businesses flock to Phoenix, Tempe-based Guidant Law Firm hired JoAnn Falgout and Eric Faas as senior attorneys to support these burgeoning practice areas. Although Falgout’s deep experience...
ABC 15 News
Increasing Arizona's water supply
A pipeline from the Midwest. Towing an iceberg from Greenland. Hauling water from the Pacific Northwest. Engineering-wise, experts say all are possible, though not probable. While desalination does seem closer to becoming a reality for Arizona, water experts say there are options that can be worked on today to get more water flowing in the near future.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
12news.com
Experts weigh in on the legality of fireworks in Arizona
Getting legal fireworks in Arizona can be tricky. 12News updates you on the legality and potential dangers they possess ahead of New Years.
visitusaparks.com
Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet
Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
Weird Theme Park In Arizona Is The Real-Life 'Flintstones' Town
It's a full-sized replica of Bed Rock City!
KTAR.com
Biden administration invests more than $5 million in Arizona drought resiliency projects
PHOENIX — Three Arizona drought resiliency projects will receive more than $5 million in federal grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of the Interior announced on Thursday. The Biden administration announced an investment of $84.7 million to 36 projects across eight Western states for efforts including groundwater...
citysuntimes.com
20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season
This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
visitusaparks.com
Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales
This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
kjzz.org
Sunshine and warm temperatures attracts fans to Arizona for college bowl games
As a large swath of the country experiences bitter cold weather, Arizona’s sunshine is drawing college football fans to the state for bowl games. While the matchups are a huge boost to the economy, the gridiron isn’t the only tourist attraction according to Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno.
kjzz.org
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state
Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
Yahoo Sports
Christmas in Arizona: Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights in and out of Phoenix
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 3:30 p.m. Monday: Southwest Airlines leads delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 244 flights and delayed 45 others going in or out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. It's part of a nationwide string of air travel headaches for people trying to move around the country during the holiday week.
AZFamily
More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
AZFamily
Arizona’s Family asks Santa questions from our most curious viewers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s Christmas Eve and we were lucky enough to catch Santa Claus before his big night out delivering toys and gifts to every child everywhere. We ask him questions straight from our most inquisitive viewers. Do elves still make the toys? Why does Santa have a beard? How do you sneak in without waking anyone up? Watch our own Jason Barry interview Santa to find out.
West Valley View
Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions
Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
azpm.org
Colleges expect more undocumented students this spring after Prop 308
Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t. State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.
