KCBY
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Oregon Poacher Charged for Illegally Killing Three Bucks Caught in Headlights, Leaving Them to Rot
Oregon wildlife officials have finally tracked down the man responsible for committing the trifecta of hunting crimes: killing bucks out of season, using artificial light at night and letting the meat go to waste. The infractions originally took place in March last year, and since then, Oregon State Police have been investigating the incident.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos County
Our Classics & News service on 94.1 FM is experiencing issues. We will restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
