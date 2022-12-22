Pennsylvania GOP Played an Active Role in Pro-Trump Election Denial

Read full article on original website
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Democrats are calling for incoming Republican House representative George Santos to resign after he admitted to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election cycle.
Senators condemn decision on gas vehicles
Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
Christmas too wintry even for Washington as Revolutionary War reenactment foiled by river rapids, ice
Dangerously high, fast water forced reenactors to cancel their Christmas Day 2022 crossing of the Delaware River, honoring General George Washington's famous assault of 1776.
