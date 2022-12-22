Read full article on original website
Is the RMV open the day after Christmas in Massachusetts?
Bay Staters looking to register new vehicles or replace expiring driver’s licenses will need to wait until later this week. All Registry of Motor Vehicle offices in Massachusetts are closed Monday due to Christmas, the RMV and Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter. RMV offices, which will reopen...
WRTA chief asked to answer queries from City Council transit committee
WORCESTER — The City Council’s Public Service and Transportation Committee is requesting that Worcester Regional Transit Authority Administrator Dennis Lipka attend its Jan. 5 meeting to answer questions about the bus service and its future plans. “I don’t know what entity gets the most complimentary orders…I know what gets the least: the WRTA,”...
Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1
BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey goes with a team approach on transportation
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
WBUR
A $300 million idea to equitably 'jumpstart' a climate-friendly building revolution in Mass.
A broad coalition of environmental, housing and education advocacy groups say they have a plan to help Massachusetts meet one of its most challenging climate goals: “decarbonizing,” or dramatically reducing carbon emissions, from buildings in the state. The idea is fairly straightforward. The groups are asking the legislature...
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Give rural Mass. a seat at the table
AS GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY prepares to take office, we’re hearing a lot about “regional equity” these days. But defining exactly what this is beyond some nice-sounding buzz words is elusive. Residents of our small towns and rural communities know that the issues and challenges they confront on...
Keller @ Large: Baker reflects on his most difficult decisions, future of the GOP
BOSTON --Governor Charlie Baker leaves his office next month as one of the nation's most popular governors. He recently sat down with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller to reflect -- here is what he said: Question: Why wait until the end of your time in office to issue pardons? "I think part of the issue there is those are difficult decisions. Not just for us but people forget that this isn't the federal government. Pardons and commutations go through a pretty significant process and ultimately land in front of the governor's council, who has to make decisions with respect to these. We've done a...
communityadvocate.com
Communities receive state fire safety equipment grants
REGION – Massachusetts has announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding...
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
WBUR
Here's what the outgoing CEO of Blue Cross says about the future of health care
Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is stepping down after 12 years on the job. He says he is leaving the state’s biggest health insurer to teach, mentor, write and advise young companies. Sarah Iselin — a Dreyfus protégé — will become CEO...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House
A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not allowed a final vote on the bill. House bill 5103, “An Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities,” would establish a suite of new regulations intended to...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
spectrumnews1.com
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announces $1M in funding to upgrade Lake Quinsigamond Pumping Station
WORCESTER, Mass. - State leaders in Worcester announced upgrades to the Lake Quinsigamond Pumping Station. Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced $1 million in funding to upgrade the station. It was built in 1935 and had been upgraded in 2014, but experienced a number of problems, most recently a catastrophic failure...
Gas prices down across MA, could climb following winter storm
MASS. — As many people hit the road to return home from their holiday destinations, there’s a bit of good news -- Gas prices are down in Massachusetts. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $3.38. That’s one cent cheaper than this time last year on Dec. 26, 2021.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
nbcboston.com
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester
Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
