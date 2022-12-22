ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Changes coming to Massachusetts minimum wage law on Jan. 1

BOSTON - The Massachusetts minimum wage is increasing to start 2023, and there are other changes coming for workers in the new year.The minimum wage will be $15 an hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will go from $6.15 an hour to $6.75.Time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays will be eliminated completely in 2023 after years of being phased out.The wage changes were set in motion back in 2018, when a "grand bargain" was struck on Beacon Hill that upped the minimum wage, required paid leave for workers and guaranteed an August sales tax holiday on the calendar.Massachusetts, Connecticut, California and Washington are the states that will be paying $15 an hour or more in the new year. CBS News reported earlier this year that "$20 is the new $15" when it comes to wage expectations, with inflation at its highest level in decades. Job search data shows that more workers are searching for jobs that pay $20 or $25 an hour instead of $15.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey goes with a team approach on transportation

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Give rural Mass. a seat at the table

AS GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY prepares to take office, we’re hearing a lot about “regional equity” these days. But defining exactly what this is beyond some nice-sounding buzz words is elusive. Residents of our small towns and rural communities know that the issues and challenges they confront on...
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Baker reflects on his most difficult decisions, future of the GOP

BOSTON --Governor Charlie Baker leaves his office next month as one of the nation's most popular governors. He recently sat down with WBZ-TV's Jon Keller to reflect -- here is what he said: Question: Why wait until the end of your time in office to issue pardons? "I think part of the issue there is those are difficult decisions. Not just for us but people forget that this isn't the federal government. Pardons and commutations go through a pretty significant process and ultimately land in front of the governor's council, who has to make decisions with respect to these. We've done a...
communityadvocate.com

Communities receive state fire safety equipment grants

REGION – Massachusetts has announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the fiscal 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Road Safety Law Stalled (Again) in the State House

A roadway safety bill with near-unanimous support from lawmakers is at risk of dying in the New Year because House and Senate leaders have not allowed a final vote on the bill. House bill 5103, “An Act to Reduce Traffic Fatalities,” would establish a suite of new regulations intended to...
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
nbcboston.com

Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise

As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester

Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
homenewshere.com

Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
