Michigan State

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker

Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
7 Native Plants in Michigan

© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes

Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
MI court ruling could clear way for 'hostile educational environment' lawsuits

The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Governor Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) who are actively deployed around the world to wish them Happy Holidays. Governor Whitmer spoke to Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command, respectively; Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement missions along the U.S. Southwest Border; and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
