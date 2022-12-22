Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
Will Governor Gretchen Whitmer run for President?
But Whitmer recently shared that at some point in the future, she might run-- but not now.
95.3 MNC
Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker
Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed
In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
UpNorthLive.com
New law to provide a clean slate for some with felonies, misdemeanors
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the new year, a bunch of new laws will go into effect for Michigan residents. One of those laws is already on the books, but this year, it will see big changes that could have a far-reaching impact when it comes to criminal convictions.
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
Props 1, 2 and 3 are in Michigan’s constitution. What happens now?
The three constitutional amendments that Michiganders passed in November’s midterm election went into effect Friday. Some open questions still surround the trio, but they set in stone key protections, expansions of rights and governmental changes that will have immediate impact.
wdet.org
MichMash: What is the future of Michigan’s right-to-work law after Dems control Lansing?
Michigan adopted a right-to-work law in 2012, which critics say weakened unions in the state. Now that Michigan Democrats control the House, Senate and governor’s seat after November’s midterm elections, the law could be repealed in 2023. In this episode:. Jake Neher from Automotive News (and former MichMash...
Michigan rents jumped 8% this year. How will they change in 2023?
Rent prices took off this year. Michigan’s rent climbed more than 8% from November to November making the median price $1,321 a month. But recent data from Rent.com shows this growth is starting to slow as the year ends. Prices nationally dipped in September and October after months of...
A national weed glut is causing prices to plummet and imperiling businesses
In Michigan, the number of cultivators has doubled while prices have dropped by 75 percent.
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
a-z-animals.com
7 Native Plants in Michigan
© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes
Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
interlochenpublicradio.org
MI court ruling could clear way for 'hostile educational environment' lawsuits
The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas
Governor Gretchen Whitmer called members of the Michigan National Guard (MING) who are actively deployed around the world to wish them Happy Holidays. Governor Whitmer spoke to Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command, respectively; Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement missions along the U.S. Southwest Border; and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
newsfromthestates.com
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022. Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
See how much money your Michigan city has borrowed for water loans
Michigan’s communities have borrowed $7.3 billion from the state since 1989 to improve water systems, according to a new dashboard from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE has an interactive map to show where the loans have been awarded. While metro Detroit has the...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
