Kathy Hilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Christmas party outfit
No need to rip her threads to shreds. Kathy Hilton defended Kim Kardashian after the Skims founder was lambasted for wearing a questionable outfit to her Christmas party last week. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told TMZ that the backlash Kardashian received over the casual ensemble was “silly” and “ridiculous.” “Everybody’s just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable,” Kathy said. And when pressed if she thought there was anything “wrong” with what Kardashian wore, the 63-year-old Bravo star doubled down, saying, “No. She always looks beautiful.” Last week, the 42-year-old Skims founder was savagely roasted by social...
Is Cher Engaged?
Cher may or may not be engaged to her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. The 76-year-old singer sent rumors swirling on Christmas morning when she took to Twitter to share a photo of a stunning diamond ring with the caption, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E." Though nothing is explicitly stated, the style and size of the ring, along with the timing, has raised speculation about a marriage engagement.
Collective Intelligence Will Outsmart You
Collective intelligence is on the rise—and it is, in fact, much more effective than our individual brains. We may have reached a peak in terms of our individual intelligence. Web3 turns to collective intelligence as the original engine of the internet. We must shift from competitive individualism to a...
Kim Kardashian Fears New Partners Will be 'Scared' of Kanye
Kim Kardashian is afraid of getting back into the dating game because future boyfriends will be "scared" of her ex Kanye West. Appearing for a recent sit-down interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the 42-year-old The Kardashians star told the host, "There’s a part of me that's like, ‘Oh my God. Is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?' I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent."
Daniel Craig disgruntled by the frenzy over Chris Evans’ Knives Out sweater: ‘I don’t understand’
Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out. The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale. Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since...
Harry Styles’ Heart Once Raced for Ryan Gosling That Left the Barbie Actor Concerned
Ryan Gosling is a celebrity of celebrities. The Notebook heartthrob is considered one of the sexiest men alive and his acting and charm only add to his appeal. Recently, the actor is speculated to be married to long-time girlfriend Eva Mendes. But that has not kept other actors from crushing on Gosling.
Hugh Jackman and Wife Are 'Dancing Into the Holidays' in Fun Video
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, can't wait to celebrate the holidays. The actor, 54, took to his Instagram to share the most adorable video of him and his wife, 67, as they got their groove on. The video captured the duo dancing to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars in...
Knives Out fans left howling over Ben Shapiro’s ‘very, very angry’ Glass Onion diatribe
Ben Shapiro has found himself the subject of widespread mockery after sharing a lengthy diatribe about Rian Johnson’s film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The conservative pundit shared a 17-post thread on Twitter on Boxing Day, where he attacked both the writing and Johnson’s political leanings. “I regret to inform you that Glass Onion is actively bad,” he announced. Shapiro then proceeded to detail why he had been so offended by the Netflix film, sharing a number of spoilers along the way. Spoilers for Glass Onion follow...“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing,” he wrote. “His...
Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers
If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
All of the Cameos You Missed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The sequel to 'Knives Out' has many familiar faces among announced cast members, but a number of surprise guests also appear throughout
Mindy Kaling Responds to Fans’ ‘Food Issue’ Concerns After 40-Lb Weight Loss Following Photos of Huge Meal
Actress Mindy Kaling is responding to fans' concern that she may have food "issues" in order to keep her svelte new frame after her 40-pound weight loss. The Mindy Project alum, 43, shared a...
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
Eating Like Actress Mila Kunis for an Entire Day Looks Downright Delicious
Her breakfast is totally on point.
Amazing Problem Solving Gadgets You Didn't Even Know Existed
When you think you’ve seen it all, new gadgets pop up on Amazon to solve all of life’s problems. And there’s little we love more than a device that can save you time or money – preferably both. So with that in mind, we set out to find 35 gadgets geared toward solving problems. And, as the title may have clued you in on, we emphasize devices we haven’t even seen before. And we’re willing to bet you haven’t seen many of these before. Some examples include an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner, a machine that can scan vintage film negatives, and a combination-portable mug and french press. So if you’ve got a unique problem that needs solving, the solution might be just beyond this paragraph.
‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love
From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
Jennifer Garner debuts new look for the holidays
Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The actress was recently photographed with a new holiday hairstyle while shopping with her daughter Seraphina. GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner is welcoming Santa Claus with a new look! The mother of three...
