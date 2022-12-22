ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Most Popular Christmas Song in Idaho (and 7 Other States)

What’s your favorite Christmas song? And do you think your favorite Christmas song is also the most popular one in Idaho? Let’s find out! 👇. There’s a recent article from FinanceBuzz that shares a list of the most popular Christmas songs in each state in 2022. They said, “To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?

I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit

Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café

From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
Can You Really Go To Jail For Sleeping in Idaho?

Let's take a look at the places where you're legally allowed to sleep in your car in Idaho... and where it could get you in trouble. The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In 'Home Alone'. What if 'Home Alone' took place in Idaho? What would the charges be?. 10...
Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
Are These The Best Food Trucks In Idaho?

I remember mine, I was working for a mortgage company after high school and every morning we would have a food truck show up. Now, this was back in 2003 when I don't think food trucks had become such a craze, this was when food trucks were called "roach coaches" and any other nickname I'm sure you and your friends had for them.
How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho

If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
Idaho Severe Cold Winter Weather Stay Warm Survival Tips

So much for global warming. The temperatures in our state continue to reach historic lows. Weather forecasters continue to tell us that a real white Christmas could happen in the Treasure Valley this year. This year's winter temperatures are shocking to folks who've moved to Idaho and the Treasure Valley expecting a light or mild winter in the mountain west.
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
The 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed

For a little while, Idaho topped the list of the most popular states to move to. According to one report, the interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. In September, Move Buddha published an Idaho-focused report showing that the inflow traffic to Idaho has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country. When you dig into their “moving trends,” you’ll discover that there are now 18 other states that people rather move to before settling for a move to Idaho.
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]

Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
Idaho’s Three Top Favorite Liquors

Business Insider worked together with BARTENDr the social app. Together they analyzed liquor sales along with gathering and analyzing posts and photos of 700,000 users. At this point they took the info to determine the brands of liquor users around the country prefer depending on the state they live in. The result was a pretty interesting snap-shot look at what each state likes to drink the most and boast about the most.
