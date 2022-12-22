ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Kansas’ Withers excited to play beloved Hogs

Kansas redshirt freshman defensive DJ Withers (6-4, 292) may not be home for Christmas, but he is a lot closer than normal. Withers, who starred as 220-pound defensive end at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, is in Memphis where his Jayhawks (6-6) are set to face Arkansas (6-6) Wednesday in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
LAWRENCE, KS
talkbusiness.net

Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz

It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center

Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
FORT SMITH, AR
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Bella Vista claims a life

BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
BELLA VISTA, AR

