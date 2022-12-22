Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities
World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"
KARK
Kansas’ Withers excited to play beloved Hogs
Kansas redshirt freshman defensive DJ Withers (6-4, 292) may not be home for Christmas, but he is a lot closer than normal. Withers, who starred as 220-pound defensive end at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, is in Memphis where his Jayhawks (6-6) are set to face Arkansas (6-6) Wednesday in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Random Observations: Arkansas vs. UNC-Ashville
Diving deep with a second look at the Razorbacks' last win before SEC play opens against LSU
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: TE Shamar Easter is evenly split between Arkansas and #Gamecocks
USC football coach Shane Beamer has found Fayetteville, AR a good place to find people for his program. He hired Justin Stepp away from Arkansas in 2021 and Dowell Loggains this month. He also landed Arkansas transfer tight end Trey Knox for this year’s class. And he’d love to strike again in the heart of hog country.
KTBS
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
talkbusiness.net
Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz
It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center
Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Newborn dies after family dog bites it in head, Arkansas authorities say
A four-day-old baby was killed in Arkansas last week after being bitten by a family dog, authorities said. The baby was killed in Cave Springs, Arkansas, after a 3-year-old Siberian husky bit the baby in the head. Authorities said the baby was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where it later...
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
KHBS
Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
KHBS
Police investigate Christmas Day shooting in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around noon on Christmas Day. Police say they received a call regarding a shooting near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police ask...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Bella Vista claims a life
BELLA VISTA, Ark — Early Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, Bella Vista Fire A-Shift were alerted to structure fire in their city. One person was rescued from the home but a second was located deceased. The residence on Hope Drive was about 60% involved as firefighters arrived to the...
