Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon.  It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Sunset Heights

EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Local business owner recognized by mayor

“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
LAS CRUCES, NM

