KFOX 14
1 dead 2 injured in officer-involved shooting along Kira Christel Lane
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died and two people were injured in a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane Monday evening. Police officers responded a shooting around 6:40 p.m. A male was found dead at a home the scene, according to a police spokesman.
Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
SWAT responds to a barricaded person inside a home in East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas - At the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita is where SWAT has responded to a barricaded person inside an East El Paso home. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress after midnight. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve
EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
One person dead, another injured near Kern Place
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after being struck on Loop 375 near Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:45 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Loop 375 near Fonseca Saturday, fire dispatch confirmed. The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police, fire units, and state troopers are currently on the scene, dispatch confirmed. Westbound lanes were shut […]
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
Las Cruces police search for motorcyclist in crash
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
KFOX 14
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
Police: Son kills mother with shotgun after argument; suspect now under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old killed his mother with a shotgun after an argument Friday, Dec. 16 and then fled the scene, El Paso police said. The suspect is now in custody, according to an update released by El Paso police Monday afternoon. The shooting happened Friday afternoon along the 300 block of […]
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
KFOX 14
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
Uber driver warns fellow rideshare drivers after being detained by Border Patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amber Cardova has been living in the El Paso area for two years, and for the duration of that time, she has been working as an Uber driver. On Dec. 8, she received a notification that a couple wanted to be picked up from the Budget Inn Motel in East […]
KVIA
El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Local business owner recognized by mayor
“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
