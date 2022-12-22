Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PSP: Indiana Co. woman charged, accused of leaving two dogs outside in frigid temps
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say an Indiana County woman is facing animal cruelty-related charges, accused of leaving two dogs tied outside during Friday's frigid winter weather. Investigators say on Friday morning, troopers were dispatched to residence along Hemlock Lake Road for a report of...
WJAC TV
Christmas Day fire damages home in Huntingdon Borough
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews from six area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1400 block of Oneida Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday.
WJAC TV
Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Duncansville
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Multiple crews in Blair County are on scene of a fire at a mobile home in Duncansville. 911 officials say crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to a residence along the 100 block of Apple Blossom Lane. No injuries have been reported at this time.
WJAC TV
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are...
WJAC TV
Cambria County Roads set to be fixed
Roads in one Cambria County community have been causing issues for residents and business’ for some time now. And one local business owner tells 6 news the township was granted money to fix the road that leads to his venue – however township supervisors say that’s not the case.
WJAC TV
As the holiday season comes to an end waste management steps in
The holiday season focuses on giving and buying gifts to your friends and loved ones but what happens to all the stuff once that season is over?. While most people are winding down after their holiday celebrations, the week after Christmas marks one of the busiest times for our waste management workers. Many people find themselves struggling with the correct disposal of holiday items.
