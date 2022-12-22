Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine facilities closing early
Due to the current weather conditions, and in consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 22). Musser Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. The library will...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Subzero cold, high winds hinder effort to battle Friday morning house fire
A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that was hampered by subzero temperatures and strong winds. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) of a fire in the rear of a single family residence at 118 West 9th Street in Muscatine. Upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure with several interior rooms involved in the structure. Firefighting efforts were hindered by the subzero temperatures and the strong winds that fanned the fire.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Recycling collection to start two hours early Thursday due to storm likelihood
Republic Services has notified the City of Muscatine that, due to the likelihood of a winter storm, they are moving up their Thursday, December 22, recycling collection schedule by two hours. Any resident on the Thursday “B” route is asked to make sure their containers are curbside Wednesday night to avoid being missed.
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols, 1 injured
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols for several hours Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. KCJJ has learned the accident involved a van colliding with a semi. One driver received minor injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Not as much snow, but winds will lead to blizzard-like conditions for Galesburg. Here’s what to expect
Galesburg should see its first white Christmas in five years, but the days leading up to the holiday will be filled with extreme cold temperates and blizzard-like conditions. Michael Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, tells WGIL a powerhouse winter storm that arrives Thursday is so big it will impact central and western Illinois through Saturday morning.
Cities declare snow emergencies
Cities and towns across the Quad Cities have declared snow emergencies. Here’s a list of places that have declared snow emergencies and their parking restrictions. Illinois The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency starting on 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. According to Village law, […]
ourquadcities.com
Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA
1 PM UPDATE: A BLIZZARD Warning has been issued for Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, and Jo Daviess Co until 6 AM Saturday. We will have another update from the NWS at 3 PM. More counties could be added to the blizzard warning. Good Wednesday Morning. Today is the last day to...
cbs2iowa.com
Jackknifed semi blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville
A semi is blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville. Currently Iowa State Patrol is saying travel is not advised on this stretch of road.
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night
An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
Comments / 0