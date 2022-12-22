A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that was hampered by subzero temperatures and strong winds. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) of a fire in the rear of a single family residence at 118 West 9th Street in Muscatine. Upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure with several interior rooms involved in the structure. Firefighting efforts were hindered by the subzero temperatures and the strong winds that fanned the fire.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO