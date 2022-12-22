ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar

Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
BREWERTON, NY
Oswego County Today

CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!

Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form (also attached to this email) with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House and published in the next Pratt House Newsletter. The lights will remain illuminated through January 2. Proceeds will benefit the John Wells Pratt House Museum.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor

OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up

The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Resident Emma Hyde Completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute

POTSDAM, NY – Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
OSWEGO, NY
