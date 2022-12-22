Read full article on original website
Phoenix Central School District Closed Friday, December 23
PHOENIX, NY- Following is a message from the Phoenix Central School District regarding school closings due to the approaching winter storm:. -Please update that c to close tomorrow December 23, 2022. Thank you,. Mickey.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
All Oswego County School Districts Closed Friday, Dec. 23
OSWEGO COUNTY – Following is a message from CiTi BOCES announcing the closure of all school districts within Oswego County:. Due to impending weather concerns, all nine Oswego County school districts, including CiTi BOCES, are CLOSED tomorrow, December 23, 2022. To clarify: Some of these districts had already called...
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways to host Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s Sports Bar
Baldwinsville, NY (December 26, 2022)– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, located at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the annual Fulton and Brewerton Speedway ‘Winter Warmer’ and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party on Saturday night, February 18. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2022 season.
PathFinder Bank Helps Purchase Scene Response Equipment For Fulton Fire Dept.
FULTON – PathFinder Bank recently donated $500 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of heavy-duty batteries to be used in active fire scenes, rescues, and investigations, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said. “PathFinder’s donation will make it so much easier when we’re on the scene of a...
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
Light Up the Pratt House Cupola!
Remember, honor and celebrate your family, special someone, or special occasion by lighting up the Pratt House Cupola during the holidays this year. Fill out this form (also attached to this email) with your special names and a $5 payment for each name and send it to the Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069. You may also email the form to [email protected]. The names will be proudly displayed at the Pratt House and published in the next Pratt House Newsletter. The lights will remain illuminated through January 2. Proceeds will benefit the John Wells Pratt House Museum.
Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor
OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
APW CSD After-school Activities Canceled
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning all after-school activities for 12/16/22:. Due to inclement weather, all after-school activities are cancelled for today, December 16th. Stay safe and warm!
Eastern Shore Associates Donate Toys To Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Holiday Drive
FULTON – Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA) located in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree holiday drive. According to the Salvation Army, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Angel Tree program helps provide...
Projects on Oswego’s Route 104 Corridor Benefit from National Grid Economic Development Program
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Driving Books Home 2022 Year End Wrap Up
The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A fun holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults enjoyed activities, visits with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and tasty treats.
Oswego Resident Emma Hyde Completes SUNY Potsdam Law Enforcement Training Institute
POTSDAM, NY – Emma Hyde of Oswego, NY, recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. The Law Enforcement Training Institute provides students with the unique opportunity to complete a rigorous pre-employment, state-approved police training as part of their undergraduate curriculum, alongside hired officers completing their own training.
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
Compass FCU Helps Purchase Fire Investigation Equipment For Fulton FD
FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said. The donation was used to purchase waterproof modular toolboxes, tape measures, and tools used to develop detailed sketches of fire scenes that...
La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $15,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs
OSWEGO, NY – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union donated an increased amount of more than $15,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego...
