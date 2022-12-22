Read full article on original website
Related
2022 had its share of good news in North Dakota
There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota. But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too -- the kind that reaffirm your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that give you hope that all is not lost.
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
North Dakota hiking programs for the new year
Outdoor enthusiasts also have the option to participate in the 12 Months - 12 Hikes challenge.
kfgo.com
Voting policy changes among the reforms sought in upcoming North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. – The midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, but some North Dakotans are looking ahead to the legislative session as they monitor possible changes to voting policy. One group is seeking reforms related to school board elections in the state. Prior to recent election cycles, races...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
Notable North Dakota stories of 2022
From blizzards to notable deaths to possible changes to the high school athletics class system, 2022 produced a wide variety of news and newsmakers.
North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
kvrr.com
How & where to properly get rid of natural Christmas trees
MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – There are proper ways to get rid of decorations like wreaths and trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture warns trees from out of state can carry invasive species and diseases like elongate hemlock scale, oriental bittersweet and boxwood blight. If they aren’t disposed of properly, it can spread to plants and other trees.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Health and Human Services to host 'conversation' on quality and impact services study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health and Human Services is set to host a public conversation on January 4th from 11 a.m. to noon to share new developments about the National Core Indicators used by the state to measure quality of services and their impact on individuals with disabilities. HHS...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota
Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
When Santa comes down from the North Pole will he be in for a shock when he hits North Dakota?
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
Comments / 0