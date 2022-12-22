ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

The Center Square

North Dakota population at record high

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

How & where to properly get rid of natural Christmas trees

MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – There are proper ways to get rid of decorations like wreaths and trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture warns trees from out of state can carry invasive species and diseases like elongate hemlock scale, oriental bittersweet and boxwood blight. If they aren’t disposed of properly, it can spread to plants and other trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota

North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota

Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota

STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE

