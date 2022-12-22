ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Texas Woman Makes Whataburger Christmas Tree & It's Perfect

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqQi3_0jrsvJgR00
Photo: Whataburger, Getty Images

What-a-tree!

A Texas woman is proving her loyalty to Whataburger this holiday season with a bright orange Christmas tree. Vivian Torres was featured in a video campaign for Mix It Up Media this week alongside employees of the Texas-based burger chain who valued her loyalty as a customer.

The Midland resident opened up about the desire to create a tree to honor her favorite burger chain. She said she starts planning for Christmas months in advance. "(Me and my family) were eating Whataburger for about two weeks straight and I'm like, 'You know what? I'm gonna do a Whataburger Christmas tree,' not thinking that I really would, but I really did," Torres said. "I just kinda started playing a little bit at a time with what I was gonna do and when I put it together, it just came together and I got this." Torres is seen in the video pointing to her beautifully decorated tree complete with a big Whataburger "W" on top with an orange bow. It's filled with cups and fry and burger containers.

Whataburger Field Marketer Sarah Marston said they played a role in helping Torres out with her tree vision. "Recently, I received a call from (the Midland) location and they said, 'Hey Sarah, we have a customer that loves Whataburger and she wants to create a Whataburger Christmas tree. We would love to make this happen. She comes and sees us all the time. She's a curbside customer, what can we do?'" she said.

Whataburger was coincidentally featured in the City of Midland's Christmas parade this year and they gave Torres the opportunity to ride on the float. "When we heard Vivian's story, I think it was just so special because we always say 'Whataburger feels like home.' It's great that she's taking a sense of Whataburger home to her house on a bigger level than just burgers," Marston said.

Watch the video below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2nd Annual Cars and Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland. The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend. The big boss man himself made an appearance to...
MIDLAND, TX
Outsider.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas

Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again. The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22: Happy Boxing Day! A weak cool front will move into West Texas on Monday bringing a wind shift to the north and some gusty winds...but temperatures will warm up even move as the Arctic air moves away from West Texas. In fact...it looks like the last week of 2022 will be milder with a few more clouds by later in the week but overall quiet weather.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Families, nonprofits hold annual Christmas giveaway in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — Families braved the cold for the 4th Annual Johnson/Griffin Christmas Giveaway. "Everything we do here is free," said Shawn Carrasco with DGK, or Da Gorilla Kids. "So, they started giving gifts away. Mom and dad dress like Mama Claus, Santa Claus, and the kids are little elves, and they started giving presents to the community."
ODESSA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree

MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?

I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in Midland murder case

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month. Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment […]
MIDLAND, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH

A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans police put out “BOLO” alert for missing child

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help. The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown […]
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Midland County Crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after an car crash in Midland county this week. 35-year-old Ana Isabel Ruiz was killed in a car crash at the intersection of CR 130 and SH 349. Investigators say she was driving eastbound on CR 130 and disregarded a stop sign […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Police search for Walmart thief

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen thousands in merchandise from a store. Officers say the man stole more than $2,300 worth of products from the Walmart located off of Loop 338. Security cameras at the store were able to capture images of the man before he was […]
ODESSA, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy