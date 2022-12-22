ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Your 2022 picks: Our top 10 golf course ranking lists (No. 1 is a private affair)

Sure, the kiddos are said to have sugar plums dancing in their heads tonight, but we know what will be bouncing around in yours — a future golf trip. For the final days of 2022, we’ve been offering up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'I'm a Pitt football fan now!' UTEP basketball coach gives 9-hour ride to 3 stranded Pitt football players in Texas for Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Christmas may be the giving season, UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding took that to a new level when he gave a 9-hour car ride to 3 Pitt football players who were stranded in Texas.On Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of this week's Sun Bowl that some of his players ended up with delayed flights and got stuck in Dallas while en route to El Paso. Narduzzi said that UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding, along with his wife and child drove Jake Frantl, Samuel Okunlola and Hudson Primus from Dallas to El Paso,...
EL PASO, TX
Golf Digest

What we'll remember in golf from 2022

What a long, strange year 2022 turned out to be. The rise of LIV Golf dominated conversations and headlines, leaving a trail of questions and angst that lead us, somewhat sheepishly, into 2023. But in reaching out to members of our staff for their lasting memories of the past 12 months, LIV was nowhere to be seen/heard. Rather, it was primarily individual moments with family, friends and even an Emmy Award winning actor that left indelible marks on us, proving that golf doesn’t have to be played for millions of dollars for it to be at its most meaningful. Indulge us, once again, as we share our favorite memories of 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating

SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy