Your 2022 picks: Our top 10 golf course ranking lists (No. 1 is a private affair)
Sure, the kiddos are said to have sugar plums dancing in their heads tonight, but we know what will be bouncing around in yours — a future golf trip. For the final days of 2022, we’ve been offering up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down.
The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
'Golf just grabbed me by the throat': An appreciation of LPGA great Kathy Whitworth
Editors Note: The following is a feature written by Golf Digest's Ron Sirak published in June 2009. Whitworth, the LPGA Tour's all-time leader in wins with 88, died on Christmas Eve 2022. The main dining room at Trophy Club Country Cub outside of Dallas gazes upon the rolling hills and...
What we'll remember in golf from 2022
What a long, strange year 2022 turned out to be. The rise of LIV Golf dominated conversations and headlines, leaving a trail of questions and angst that lead us, somewhat sheepishly, into 2023. But in reaching out to members of our staff for their lasting memories of the past 12 months, LIV was nowhere to be seen/heard. Rather, it was primarily individual moments with family, friends and even an Emmy Award winning actor that left indelible marks on us, proving that golf doesn’t have to be played for millions of dollars for it to be at its most meaningful. Indulge us, once again, as we share our favorite memories of 2022.
