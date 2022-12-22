ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Bundle up, Hampton Roads: Where to find shelter and tips to keep safe amid arctic blast

By Caitlyn Burchett, Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

With temperatures forecast to plunge Friday night, winter shelters are available to host those in need.

An arctic blast will push temperatures into the 20s and teens Friday, ushered in by 40-45 mph gusts. The winds could hit 60 mph near the coast before gradually diminishing Friday night.

A wind chill advisory for Hampton Roads is in effect Friday night and into Saturday. The region is forecast to experience a wind chill of -3, with Williamsburg’s chill likely to dip to -5 degrees.

Outreach programs across the region began canvasing communities earlier in the week to reach the unsheltered community, providing hand warmers, hats, gloves and scarves, and informing them about shelter options near them. City spokespeople from Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach said officials are closely monitoring the weather and may open additional shelters if needed.

The unsheltered community or those in need of a warm place, can seek out shelters to escape the cold. Those who do not seek shelter risk hypothermia.

— The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team program provides overnight shelter for those in need. Those in need must check-in at 6:30 p.m. at 1468 S. Military Highway in Chesapeake on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The bus, which takes people to the shelter, leaves at 6:45 p.m.

A Night’s Welcome Winter Shelter will host those in need from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1458 Todds Lane in Hampton.

— The Four Oaks Day Services Center in Newport News will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Christmas weekend. The facility is located at 7401 Warwick Blvd., Newport News.

— Vulnerable residents in need of shelter in Norfolk, should call 757-441-5610. The Norfolk Police Department will work with the city’s Community Services Board and Social Services to place those in need in a shelter. Norfolk’s shelter typically holds 100 community members, but will increase capacity as needed beginning Friday night, spokesperson Kelly Straub said.

— The Regional House Crisis Hotline can be reached at 757-587-4202. Hotline staff will work to connect people to available services with local providers. Participants will be interviewed by an intake specialist to determine which community resource makes the most sense based on the situation and what’s available.

— Virginia Beach’s winter shelter program provides overnight shelter at faith organizations for homeless adults. Those in need should check in between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Sunday at PiN Ministry at 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A in Virginia Beach.

Transportation is provided from the check-in location to the shelter site. Each individual is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat or in the overhead bin on the bus. Space is limited.

— Life Church, located at 4451 Longhill Road in James City County near Williamsburg, will be the shelter site for Community of Faith Mission’s “Warming Williamsburg” through Christmas. The site is open from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

Keeping safe in the coming cold

Officials also warned that the cold weather can present other dangers as well. Those using space heaters should keep them at least three feet away from curtains, furniture or anything flammable, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesperson Barbara Morrison. The heaters should be plugged directly into the wall instead of being plugged into an extension cord.

Those with Christmas trees should keep them watered daily, because heated homes can cause them to dry out faster, according to Morrison. The fire department advises all residents to avoid flame candles, instead opting for battery operated light bulb candles.

Dominion Energy shared advice for energy customers ahead of the high winds forecast for Friday which that could potentially knock out power:

  • Use the Dominion mobile app and website to report outages, monitor outages and track restoration times.
  • Avoid downed power lines, which could be electrified. If you see a downed pole or wire, call 866-DOM-HELP and stay at least 30 feet away.
  • Fully charge devices before the storm. Portable batteries can also be a helpful purchase.
  • Properly connect your generator. Make sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation.
  • Prepare nonperishable food, water and emergency supplies, including flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

