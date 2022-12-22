ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Anthony Rexhouse
4d ago

Prison will fix him. Or it won't. But the public will be safer because of he's free, he'll do it again and again. And next time he may kill somebody.

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
Albany County sending employees, trucks to help Erie County dig out

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County is stepping up to help out in Erie County after last week's storm left some areas with 8 feet of snow. The Albany County Department of Public Works is loaning Erie County 23 employees and 21 trucks for a 3-day deployment. A combination of small and large plow trucks will leave from the DPW headquarters in Voorheesville at around 3 a.m. Tuesday to head west.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Columbia County 911 emergency calls

Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Pittsfield Police Increasing Patrol To Deter Intoxicated Driving

Sergeant Marc Maddalena from The Pittsfield Police Department had a chance to sit down with us Thursday morning for an on-air discussion and/or reminder that patrols will be and have been increased, at least in the latter half of December, to deter intoxicated driving. As part of the high-visibility enforcement...
PITTSFIELD, MA
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
