aseaofred.com
“We’re Not Done,” Chadwell to continue bolstering roster
On Wednesday, Liberty added 13 players to its 2023 roster as part of the early signing period in December. It was the first time new head coach Jamey Chadwell has had the opportunity to begin to add his stamp to the Liberty roster. Despite those additions, Chadwell is still looking...
Virginia Basketball: 10-Game Report Card
Evaluating the first ten games of the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball season
In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia
Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to UVA as a preferred walk-on
WDBJ7.com
Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer. “At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian revises restoration schedule; says most power will be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas by Monday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Want more news from Southwest and Southside? You can sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weather newsletter, too. Here are updates as we receive them:
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
cbs19news
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
cbs19news
Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
WSLS
One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
