kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
valleynewslive.com
Do protection orders protect?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the month of December, there were at least two incidents in the Valley where authorities had to step in for protection order violations. One of which, in Moorhead, ended in a life lost. On Dec. 1, officers found 56-year-old Receia Kollie stabbed to...
kvrr.com
“Stay Interviews” Find Stress, Burnout & Internal Politics Issues Among Fargo Officers And City Staff
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The City of Fargo has released the results of a new program called “stay interviews” aimed to give employees the opportunity to have discussions with supervisors and help the city retain employees. Human resources interviewed 90 officers and civilian employees over several weeks.
kfgo.com
Xcel Energy warns customers of rising costs as natural gas demand increases
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — As cold weather across much of the U.S. affects production and demand for natural gas, Xcel Energy is urging their customers to consider conserving for the next few days. “We always want to be proactive and let our customers know when things like this happen, to...
Times-Online
Farmers Union donates 180,000 pounds of pork to regional food banks
(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) – Christmas came a bit early this year to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo when 38,000 pounds of pork spareribs were delivered by North Dakota Farmers Union in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE). The recent donation kicks off a five-state giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork that includes food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana for the third year running.
kvrr.com
Christmas night fire in Moorhead displaces family
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsly Townhomes on the 3000 block of 14th Street South. The Moorhead Fire Department said the fire started in the attic of a townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit was damaged and one family was displaced. There was some water damage to the adjoining townhouse.
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
kvrr.com
Celebrating Christmas alone and how to make the most of it
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It can be lonely for some during the holidays but there are many activities you can do to keep yourself in the holiday spirit. Putting on your favorite movie or phoning an old friend can help ease the holiday blues and give you the self-care day you deserve.
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
kvrr.com
Hankinson Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slides Into Path of Oncoming Train
HANKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) — A Hankinson, North Dakota man escapes injury after his vehicle slides into the path of an oncoming Canadian Pacific train. It happened on the afternoon of Christmas Eve at 91st Street and 166 1/2 Avenue in Hankinson. 67-year-old Dean Prochnow was not hurt but his...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
valleynewslive.com
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night. According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading...
valleynewslive.com
Special bicycle delivered through blizzards to grant Christmas wish
BARNESVILLE , MN (Valley News Live) - Christmas is a special time for family and the gifts they give us to let us know we’re loved. And in Barnesville, a very special gift was delivered for Shelby Sistad, a thirteen-year-old, who’s battelled with Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy. “It...
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
