Edna Virginia (Underwood) Anderson
Edna Virginia (Underwood) Anderson, 98, of Webster Springs passed away peacefully at on Friday, December 23, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born December 14, 1924 in Webster County, she was the daughter of the late Delford Harry and Amy Florence (Bender) Underwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Bud” Anderson; brothers: Carl “Thunderbolt”, Dale “Breezy”, Denzil “Windstorm”, and Bill “Lightning” Underwood; and sisters: Edra Channel and Opalene Moffatt.
Richard Lee Saurborn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Lee Saurborn, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Fairmont; a son of the late Winfield Scott Saurborn and Maude M. (Wilson) Saurborn. Richard was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard retired from Helmick Corporation as an engineer. He loved West Virginia University sports and enjoyed working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Swisher) Saurborn of Fairmont; his son, Jacob Saurborn and his wife, Ashleigh of Morgantown; his daughters, Jessica Lemon and her husband, Grant of Fairmont, and Jillian Huffman and her husband, Daniel of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Saurborn, Everett Saurborn, Elsie Lemon, Jackson Lemon, Oliver Huffman, and Evelyn Huffman. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Saurborn and his wife, Ruby; his sister, Edith Herndon and her husband, Harry. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Daniel Raymond Mundell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel Raymond Mundell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at WVU Caring Hospice in Elkins. He was born on December 18, 1951, in Fairmont; a son of Barbara Jean (Belt) Mundell of Fairmont and the late Robert Edward Mundell.Daniel was self-employed as a carpenter for many years. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his brothers, Richard Mundell of Fairmont, and Donald Mundell of Utah; his sister, Deborah Sweet and her husband, Gary, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his good friend, Danny Robinson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Don Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
Many across NCWV dealing with busted pipes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The phone at Midstate Plumbing in Bridgeport has been ringing almost non-stop for the past 72 hours. Kurtis Troy says they’ve gotten so many calls, the only sleep he and his co-workers have gotten in that time are naps. The freezing temperatures have caused pipes...
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In what some are calling a “Christmas miracle,” people across the community worked together to rescue a kitten that was stuck for days in a tree in Weston from frigid temperatures. Debbie Novak and her husband, Robert, have been fostering and rescuing animals for...
Local city manager shares message of appreciation for workers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many were enjoying time off of work for the holidays, many others were unable to do so. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies, utility workers and many others were all forced into action during last week’s cold snap. But one local city official is taking...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 25
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses your end of the year checklist. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
More than 100 people help Bridgeport church clean up after flood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are dealing with problems from frozen pipes, including a local church. The pipes burst Monday morning at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport. The pipes were on the third floor, and sent gallons of water streaming throughout the first and second floors. The flooding...
Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
Temperatures rise to above average by week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold persisted this Monday, but most of us climb to above freezing temps tomorrow, and the climb continues through the end of the week. However, rain is looking to be a factor in your New Year’s plans. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Chilly Christmas weekend, warming up next week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After dangerous wind chills and gusty winds yesterday and this morning, conditions should improve tonight. It will still be cold outside for the rest of the holiday weekend, however. Fortunately, temperatures will be on the rise next week. Find out more in the video above!. A...
