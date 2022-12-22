ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Child hosts annual appreciation event for Ocala’s first responders

For the fifth consecutive year, a child from Ocala showed her appreciation for local first responders by hosting an event outside of her family’s residence. During Aubryn’s annual First Responder Appreciation Event, she greeted every first responder who stopped by, and she offered them pastries and a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.
Marion County firefighters battle back-to-back residential fires on Christmas

Firefighters were busy on Christmas Day as they battled back-to-back residential fires in the south end of Marion County. Shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of SE 30th Court in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. In less than five minutes, MCFR’s Rescue 518 unit from Belleview Station #18 arrived at the mobile home and reported that the fire was “50% involved.”
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages

The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
George Harl Rankin Jr.

Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program

Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
Festive Villagers light up their homes for the holidays

Luci and Kevin Rice have so much holiday cheer, they couldn’t contain it inside their home. So, they spread it outside to the middle of their cul-de-sac on Renwick Way in the Village of Winifred. Neighbors Nancy and Mike Verniel, Lee and Cathy Hahs and Bob and Mary Lloyd joined them to create a gingerbread house-themed display. “I ordered a gingerbread house online, and the rest of it is sweets,” Nancy said.
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
Holiday Decorations At On Top of the World Ocala

As Christmas ends, take one last look at the holiday decorations found at Circle Square Commons at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Mark Frankel for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
