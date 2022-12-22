Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Resident says amount of traffic, speeders in Marion County is ‘insane’
I agree with the residents complaining about the speeders here in Marion County, it’s freaking ridiculous. I live in the Hawks Landing neighborhood and the speed limit is over 25, and I wanted to know why in a very small neighborhood?. The amount of traffic and speeders in Marion...
ocala-news.com
Child hosts annual appreciation event for Ocala’s first responders
For the fifth consecutive year, a child from Ocala showed her appreciation for local first responders by hosting an event outside of her family’s residence. During Aubryn’s annual First Responder Appreciation Event, she greeted every first responder who stopped by, and she offered them pastries and a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle back-to-back residential fires on Christmas
Firefighters were busy on Christmas Day as they battled back-to-back residential fires in the south end of Marion County. Shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of SE 30th Court in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. In less than five minutes, MCFR’s Rescue 518 unit from Belleview Station #18 arrived at the mobile home and reported that the fire was “50% involved.”
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
Marion County Fire Rescue battles back-to-back building fires on Christmas Day
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue spent part of their Christmas Day fighting back-to-back structure fires. The first call occurred at 9:47 a.m. in the 5400 block of SE 30th Court. A 911 caller said a mobile home on the property was fully involved. Fire crews arrived...
ocala-news.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers within the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities due to a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers within these communities are advised to bring water intended for consumption to a rapid boil for at least one...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman with string of theft convictions spends Christmas in jail
A Leesburg woman with a string of theft convictions spent Christmas in jail. Melissa Marie Gordon, 42, was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear on a felony charge of theft. She was being held without bond. The...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school resource officer brightens Christmas for three elementary students
Three elementary school students in Ocala recently became the proud owners of their own bicycle thanks to the generosity of a local school resource officer and an anonymous donor. When Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy Paul Hahn learned that three Maplewood Elementary School students were hoping to get...
ocala-news.com
Salvation Army in Ocala opens facility to those seeking shelter from cold weather
As the temperature prepares to plummet in Marion County this holiday weekend, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Ocala is offering shelter accommodations to anyone seeking refuge from the cold weather. “We have our facility open at 320 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 for anyone that needs...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
ocala-news.com
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
ocala-news.com
Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program
Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
Villages Daily Sun
Festive Villagers light up their homes for the holidays
Luci and Kevin Rice have so much holiday cheer, they couldn’t contain it inside their home. So, they spread it outside to the middle of their cul-de-sac on Renwick Way in the Village of Winifred. Neighbors Nancy and Mike Verniel, Lee and Cathy Hahs and Bob and Mary Lloyd joined them to create a gingerbread house-themed display. “I ordered a gingerbread house online, and the rest of it is sweets,” Nancy said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
ocala-news.com
Holiday Decorations At On Top of the World Ocala
As Christmas ends, take one last look at the holiday decorations found at Circle Square Commons at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Mark Frankel for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
fox35orlando.com
Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
