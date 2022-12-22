ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps

By Hannah Brandt
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r49KY_0jrsqG0300

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Time is up for TikTok on government phones.

Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers’ devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app.

A provision to ban the app from most federal government devices is part of the omnibus spending package that’s on the brink of passage in Congress.

Sen. Josh Hawley led that charge.

“This is a big step, and this will be the biggest action against big tech that Congress has ever taken,” Hawley said.

He believes the app is dangerous.

“It’s a huge security risk for American’s privacy and also national security,” Hawley said.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner agrees. He believes TikTok is a threat because it’s owned by China and collects users’ personal data that could be used against the U.S. Plus, the Chinese government could influence what information people see on the app.

“The communist party of China could dial the algorithms and this become a misinformation channel, a manipulation channel,” Warner said.

Sen. Rick Scott says all Americans should consider ditching TikTok.

“Every parent should be questioning TikTok right now. It’s toxic to your children,” Scott said.

Lawmakers say they aren’t done with TikTok yet. They’ve been waiting on the Biden Administration to take action.

“My patience has worn thin,” Warner said. “The Biden Administration, they’ve had over a year where they were supposed to be figuring out a way to keep the data of Americans safe and to make sure that TikTok did not become a propaganda tool.”

Hawley is also pushing the president’s team to take action.

“They need to force the parent company to sell TikTok USA and keep American’s data safe,” Hawley said.

Both senators say that if the administration doesn’t do something, they believe Congress will.

“I think there will be legislative action we’ll be taking next year,” Warner said.

Some in Congress even suggest banning TikTok from the U.S. entirely. That proposal likely won’t be considered until the next Congress comes to town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act

Eighteen Senate Republicans rebuked former President Trump this week by voting to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election as Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021.   And several other Republicans, who didn’t vote for the spending package, which included the […]
OHIO STATE
KLST/KSAN

New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE
KLST/KSAN

McCarthy dings omnibus ‘pet projects’ in lengthy speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday gave an approximately 25-minute floor speech opposing a $1.7 trillion omnibus government funding package, his final show of opposition to the funding bill before its expected passage later that day. “This is a monstrosity. That is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in his […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Wreck sends two to the hospital and damages light pole

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole. The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy