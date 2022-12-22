ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

Crews working to clear roads after the blizzard

Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 122622. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy,...
WOOD

MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Tracking cold and quieter conditions today, giving West Michigan a chance to “dig out” from the record-breaking Christmas week and weekend blizzard! (Dec. 26, 2022) Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping …. For 70...
WOOD

Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission

Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m. (Dec. 24, 2022) Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission. Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a...
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422

While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022) While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
WLUC

Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
WWMTCw

Weather Alert Day for blizzard conditions, bitter cold

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A powerful winter storm moving across the Great Lakes is creating potentially dangerous weather conditions for West Michigan. In response to the threats, the Weather Alert Team has declared Friday and Saturday as Weather Alert Days. The storm center passed over the Lower Peninsula late Thursday night and early Friday morning and is now moving across Ontario. Cold air racing in behind the system will generate numerous lake effect snow bands through the day Friday. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting snow making driving conditions extremely hazardous. The National Weather Service has posted a Blizzard Warning for much of West Michigan, valid through Saturday evening. Areas not covered by the Blizzard Warning are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
WOOD

Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm

A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022) Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major …. A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to...
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
