WOOD
Crews working to clear roads after the blizzard
Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan. (Dec. 26, 2022)
WOOD
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Tracking cold and quieter conditions today, giving West Michigan a chance to "dig out" from the record-breaking Christmas week and weekend blizzard! (Dec. 26, 2022) Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping hand. For 70 years, the Kent County Road Commission has been working to keep roads clear.
WOOD
Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission
Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m. (Dec. 24, 2022) Live updates from the Kent County Road Commission.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, 2 p.m., 122422
While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective. (Dec. 24, 2022)
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422
Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022)
WLUC
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan
As the winter storm has settled into southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
WWMTCw
Weather Alert Day for blizzard conditions, bitter cold
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A powerful winter storm moving across the Great Lakes is creating potentially dangerous weather conditions for West Michigan. In response to the threats, the Weather Alert Team has declared Friday and Saturday as Weather Alert Days. The storm center passed over the Lower Peninsula late Thursday night and early Friday morning and is now moving across Ontario. Cold air racing in behind the system will generate numerous lake effect snow bands through the day Friday. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting snow making driving conditions extremely hazardous. The National Weather Service has posted a Blizzard Warning for much of West Michigan, valid through Saturday evening. Areas not covered by the Blizzard Warning are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.
2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside the Zilwaukee Bridge: Why the Z-Bridge almost wasn’t completed
SAGINAW, Mich. – Friday marks 35 years since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened the Zilwaukee Bridge. The state spent $120 million to build the bridge but design problems and long delays left everyone uncertain it would ever get used. Now, the bridge is very busy. Around 21 million...
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas shopping.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
WOOD
Hunker down: Blizzard warnings issued ahead of major storm
A powerful winter storm rivaling that of the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 is expected to move into West Michigan late Thursday. (Dec. 21, 2022)
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard! It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
