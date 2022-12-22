Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake effect snow continues in Northern & Western NY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading home after the holidays? You may need to change your route, depending on where you're traveling. Road conditions are poor in parts of Northern & Western NY as heavy lake effect snow and gusty winds continue!. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect for this lake...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland
The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!
ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
cortlandvoice.com
Local firefighters put out barn fire
Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
waer.org
High demand, low inventory raising home prices in Syracuse area
The price of homes in Central New York continues to rise. This is due to a high number of buyers competing for a small number of homes. According to data from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in CNY increased by 7% in November compared to the same time frame last year. The median price is now almost $192,000.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
cnycentral.com
McMahon working to turn $100 billion Micron promise into signed deal
Onondaga County’s Economic Development team is wrapping up 2022 pushing hard to maximize the opportunity of memory chipmaker Micron selecting the Syracuse area as its new manufacturing home. Heavy construction on the mega fab plant is scheduled to start in 2024. Before that happens the company, the county and other government agencies have to fine tune and agree on details of the deal.
waynetimes.com
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
