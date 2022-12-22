ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Heavy lake effect snow continues in Northern & Western NY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading home after the holidays? You may need to change your route, depending on where you're traveling. Road conditions are poor in parts of Northern & Western NY as heavy lake effect snow and gusty winds continue!. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect for this lake...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland

The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!

ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local firefighters put out barn fire

Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
waer.org

High demand, low inventory raising home prices in Syracuse area

The price of homes in Central New York continues to rise. This is due to a high number of buyers competing for a small number of homes. According to data from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in CNY increased by 7% in November compared to the same time frame last year. The median price is now almost $192,000.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
cnycentral.com

McMahon working to turn $100 billion Micron promise into signed deal

Onondaga County’s Economic Development team is wrapping up 2022 pushing hard to maximize the opportunity of memory chipmaker Micron selecting the Syracuse area as its new manufacturing home. Heavy construction on the mega fab plant is scheduled to start in 2024. Before that happens the company, the county and other government agencies have to fine tune and agree on details of the deal.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

