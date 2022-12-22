Volunteers search for people living outside in deadly cold; shelters scramble to add beds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Related
St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill
About 440 families in St. Louis will receive $500 a month for 18 months
Homeless shelter in freezing temperatures are filling up fast
The harsh cold is far more dangerous for homeless people. Snow and subzero temperatures can be fatal for those who are homeless.
KSDK
South St. Louis apartment building without heat
C.Q. Tran Properties apartment complex in south St. Louis has been without heat all winter long. One resident explains he is also without electricity.
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
timesnewspapers.com
Finding A Solution To Homelessness In St. Louis
I woke to the sound of rain. Sprays of water dampened the grass in the courtyard, pattering against the flimsy cardboard box positioned around me. It was 5 a.m. on a Sunday in October, and I was participating in my parish’s “Homeless City” event, during which a group of teens like myself spend a night sleeping outside in cardboard boxes to raise awareness of homelessness.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
advantagenews.com
Body found in Cahokia Heights
The discovery of a teen male’s body early Christmas Day in the Metro-East prompted local police to call-in the Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis to investigate. Detectives want to speak with anyone who had contact with 17-year-old LaShawn Bell on December 23rd or 24th. Bell’s body was found a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning on Fall Street in Cahokia Heights.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
mymoinfo.com
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody
One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.
Arrest warrant for 41-year-old in November fatal shooting
An at-large arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a St. Louis man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Comments / 2