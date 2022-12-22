Read full article on original website
MSU remains in Top 25 as SEC play begins
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State remains in The Associated Press Top 25 following the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season. The new poll, published on Monday, has the Bulldogs’ as the No. 21 team. The team dropped six spots from last week’s poll. MSU next plays...
Cold weather blamed for water outage in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — City employees in Louisville are working to restore water service after the recent bitter cold caused multiple water line breaks. Mayor Will Hill posted on Facebook Monday night the weather "created a water crisis" for the city's water system. He and other city leaders are...
Rush to return Christmas gifts
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Each year after Christmas, local merchants deal with the onslaught of returned gifts. Jeff Snyder, the general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said this year is no different. To make the process of bringing back those gifts a little smoother, there's some things you...
Winona man killed on Christmas in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Winona died in a Christmas shooting in Carroll County. Sheriff Clint Walker says deputies found Sammie Louis Bryant with a gunshot wound to the head before 5 p.m. on County Road 65 west of Winona. Bryant died at the University of Mississippi...
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
One dead, four wounded in Columbus Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers...
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Local animal park deals with frigid temps
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Humans are not the only ones who suffer in harsh weather, it affects livestock as well. The owners and workers at Tupelo Buffalo Park & Zoo did a lot to prepare for the recent burst of cold. "We do the extra hay, uh extra food depending...
Tupelo medical marijuana grower prepares for first harvest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local medical marijuana grower is now seeing his plants grow and is preparing to open a dispensary soon. Stinky Group Inc. has an extensive scientific process when growing its marijuana. "We plan to have our first batch harvested around March 15th, hopefully, dried, tested and...
Columbus police respond to Christmas Eve shooting
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
Skilled to Work: Working in a bakery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Working in a bakery takes a lot of skill, patience and development with time. HollyPops Bakery makes various types of sweet treats — from cakes to cookies. The bakery is beside Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. Holly Carroll owns HollyPops. She said the bakery's been there...
Local charity sees an increase of homeless people benefitting
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In Tupelo, one local charity sees an increase of homeless people benefitting. Reed's department store president, Jack Reed, has a charity called "Because All Lives Matter".
