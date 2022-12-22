ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State



Gov. Hochul defends state response to harrowing snowstorm

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is calling the now-days long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature," and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history. It has killed 12 people in the Buffalo area, and they're expecting...
BUFFALO, NY
Gardening Update: Educational garden building with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features educational garden building in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY

