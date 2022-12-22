Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends state response to harrowing snowstorm
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is calling the now-days long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature," and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history. It has killed 12 people in the Buffalo area, and they're expecting...
cnycentral.com
Thousands of neighbors still without power in Western New York from snowstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thousands of neighbors in Western New York are still without power in their homes, meaning it’s dangerously cold for some, in what is considered one of the most dangerous storms Buffalo has seen. As of Dec.26, there has been 27 reported deaths in Erie County.
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Educational garden building with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features educational garden building in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
