Cowboys list Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs as questionable

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The statuses of two of the Cowboys' top defenders are in question ahead of the team's Christmas Eve showdown against the Eagles.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, who missed practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an illness, got in a limited practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable to play on the team's final injury report.

"Micah's here. (He's) feeling much better, so he'll do everything today (in practice)," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters before practice.

A bigger concern for the Cowboys this weekend is the health status of cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was added to the injury report with an illness on Thursday. Diggs missed practice on Thursday and is now listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

The Cowboys also listed tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee) as questionable. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was already ruled out earlier this week due to a shoulder stinger.