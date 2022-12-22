ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers move public Immaculate Reception ceremony inside due to weather

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRfke_0jrslzWz00

Bob Pompeani Talks to Jim Nantz on Passing of Steelers Legend Franco Harris 18:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have moved the public Immaculate Reception ceremony inside due to weather concerns.

The organization said Friday's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the play has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall due to the incoming winter storm. The hall, which is inside Acrisure Stadium, will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and is free to the public.

The team added that a replay of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception will play at 3:41 p.m. on Friday.

The ceremonies will continue after Franco Harris died Wednesday. Harris, who caught the Immaculate Reception, will have his jersey retired during a ceremony at halftime of the Steelers-Raiders game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams."I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans brave the harsh cold ahead of Immaculate Reception anniversary game

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a game 50 years in the making. After Franco Harris led the Steelers to victory in one of the best NFL plays of all time, fans were already lining up two hours before the kick-off to celebrate the life of Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception.Families and friends were out tailgating and taking pictures at the Immaculate Reception statue and a special ice sculpture in front of Acrisure Stadium honoring Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey, which will be retired during halftime.Fans were thinking of Franco Saturday night, who died suddenly on Wednesday.They were on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to level out into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and stayed warm!Alert: None.Aware: Temps are still cold, in single digits overnight with a wind chill near zero tonight and through tomorrow. Our high temperature of only 13 degrees today puts Pittsburgh in the fourth spot on the list of top all-time coldest Christmas high temperatures. We also set a record Saturday for the coldest Christmas Eve high temperature on record with 12 degrees. The previous coldest high on Christmas Eve was 13 degrees back in 1983.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz History Center cancels special Immaculate Reception program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first event planned to celebrate the Immaculate Reception on Thursday has been canceled.The Heinz History Center canceled the "Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later" program after Harris' death on Wednesday. The center made the decision "out of respect for his family," according to Brady Smith, the center's director of marketing and communications. Smith said ticket holders will receive more information, but the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will remain open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will be allowed to enter free of charge.Thursday's event was set to commemorate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy