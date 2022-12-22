Breaking down the final Saints injury report vs. Browns for Week 16

We’re on to Week 16’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, with both teams publishing their final injury report on Thursday ahead of their kickoff scheduled for Saturday. You can find the injury report in brief here, but we’ll be taking a deeper look at each situation and recapping who is in, who is out, and who has a chance to play:

Out

Wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) will miss his second game this year due to an injury, having been previously sidelined by a concussion. He’s their go-to receiver and will be missed even if this snowy, windy game doesn’t call for many passes.

Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is out for the rest of the regular season on injured reserve, and it's likely he's already caught his last pass in a Saints uniform. He previously missed five games with an ankle injury, though it's unclear whether these are related.

Running back Dwayne Washington (illness) is out this week with what Saints head coach Dennis Allen described as cluster migraines that kept him down last week, too. These are serious issues that can linger for weeks, so his availability is in doubt moving forward.

Linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) is also out this week, meaning several high-profile Buckeyes won't be on the field when the Saints travel to Ohio. He just returned from a monthlong absence due to ankle surgery.

Only one Browns player is out this week: defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has been dealing with a concussion.

Questionable

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable to play after being limited in practice again this week. Dennis Allen said that Lattimore is “as close as he’s been” to playing this week, but we’ll see. His broken ribs and lacerated kidney have sidelined him since Week 6.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) was limited on the injury report this week and is questionable to play. Allen characterized his status as something the team plans to address after arriving in Cleveland on Friday.

Tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) was also limited in practice, and he's questionable for Saturday's game.

Safety P.J. Williams (knee) returned to practice this week but was limited, and he's questionable.

Left guard Andrus Peat (illness) missed Thursday's practice session and is questionable for Saturday, though the exact nature of his illness is undetermined.

Only one Browns player is questionable to play due to injury: safety John Johnson III, who has been dealing with a thigh issue.

Available

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest) was limited earlier in the week but practiced fully later on, which has been his usual pattern as the team manages his workload due to a history of knee issues. He’ll play on Saturday.

A small crowd of Browns players were listed on the injury report in some capacity this week, but are expected to play. Let’s summarize the list quickly:

DE Myles Garrett (illness)

RB Nick Chubb (foot)

WR David Bell (toe)

G Joel Bitonio (rest)

WR Amari Cooper (rest/hip)

CB AJ Green (toe)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

TE David Njoku (knee)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (rest)

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder)

T Jack Conklin (rest)

G Wyatt Teller (ankle)

Injured reserve

The following Saints players are on injured reserve with eligibility to return later this season, if they heal up in time (and if the team can reach the playoffs):

WR Michael Thomas (toe)

WR Deonte Harty (toe)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

RG Cesar Ruiz (foot)

LB Zack Baun (knee)

Additionally, four Saints players are on injured reserve without the option of returning this season, including: