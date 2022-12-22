Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: US 151 in Fond du Lac County reopens following fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure. Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m. There was no information on if there...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
WBAY Green Bay
Bitterly cold weather spurs urgent need for homeless shelters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the cold weather keeps bearing down on the area, efforts to offer shelter and warmth to people living on the streets are growing. The good news: There are some initiatives protecting people in our community from the cold. And that’s ever so much more...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
KEYC
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
kz1043.com
International fireworks show coming to Oshkosh next summer instead of Kaukauna
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Pyrotechnics Guild International announces that it will hold its 2023 convention at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Earlier this year, PGI announced the convention would be held at Wisconsin International Raceway–but then backed away from that statement. The convention was recently granted permits to use WIR by the town of Harrison.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
spectrumnews1.com
Keeping a lid on burglaries in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Looking back through several decades of department records Capt. Kurt Zempel saw something unique about November. There were no reported burglaries in Sheboygan in November. Police say it’s been at least several decades since that last happened. Work between the community and police is being...
radioplusinfo.com
12-23 Salvation Army Of Fond du Lac Prays For Christmas Eve Miracle
The Salvation Army remains encouraged by the support that continues to pour in from the community as the Fond du Lac Kettles struggle to meet its goal. The Corps officers plan to put the kettles out for their final appearance 10 am to 4 pm Christmas Eve and pray for a Christmas Eve miracle.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
