Grand Rapids Police close road following shooting
Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting.
WWMTCw
Muskegon Heights Police arrest man who shot and killed school board member
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of shooting and killing Julius Muhammad, a Muskegon Heights school board member, has been arrested. The Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Major Crimes Task Forces arrested Glenn Anthony Davis, a 61-year-old Muskegon Heights man on Thursday. Shooting: Muskegon Heights school board member...
Man charged with open murder in school board member-elect’s killing
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Prosecutors charged a man with open murder in the fatal shooting of Julius Muhammad who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education next month. The defendant, whose name is withheld pending arraignment in Muskegon County District Court, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
Arrest made in connection with shooting death of incoming Muskegon Heights school board member
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police have made an arrest in connection with the Dec. 19 shooting death of a soon-to-be member of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education. Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain on Wednesday, Dec. 21 said police arrested a male Tuesday evening in connection with death of 53-year-old Julius Muhammad.
iheart.com
Two critically hurt after Christmas morning crash in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say two people were critically hurt in a crash in Robinson Township on Christmas morning. It happened on 120th Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Sheriff's deputies say a northbound SUV was struck by a southbound vehicle after it spun out. A 61-year-old and...
Muskegon Heights school board member-elect fatally shot
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Julius Muhammad, who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in January, was fatally shot on Monday, Dec. 19, at his home, police said. Muhammad, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Muskegon Heights police said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m....
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
iheart.com
Shooting leaves person injured in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a shooting that left a person injured last night. It happened on baker street around 7:30 p.m. The victim's condition is not known. It's also not known what prompted the incident or if anyone is in custody.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
iheart.com
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
7-year sentence ordered in $1.4 million COVID-19 relief fraud in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than in $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the sentence against 47-year-old Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, who...
Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words. His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to find his mother. In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”. The words took her breath away. She felt...
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud
A Grand Rapids man who plotted to collect more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison
A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Parts of I-96 shutdown for nearly an hour after jackknifed semi crashes in white out conditions
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Parts of I-96 were shut down for nearly an hour Friday morning after a jackknifed semi crashed near M-6. There was no report of injuries during this accident. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. and the freeway was reopened just before...
