Muskegon Heights, MI

iheart.com

Two critically hurt after Christmas morning crash in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies say two people were critically hurt in a crash in Robinson Township on Christmas morning. It happened on 120th Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Sheriff's deputies say a northbound SUV was struck by a southbound vehicle after it spun out. A 61-year-old and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Shooting leaves person injured in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a shooting that left a person injured last night. It happened on baker street around 7:30 p.m. The victim's condition is not known. It's also not known what prompted the incident or if anyone is in custody.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man critically injured in barn explosion

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

