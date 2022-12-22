Hundreds of US rabbis pledge to block extremists in Israeli government from speaking in their communities

Read full article on original website
US rabbis sign letter boycotting Religious Zionism members as speakers
More than 330 U.S. rabbis have signed a “call to action” pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. The signatories, Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist rabbis, said they would “not invite any members of the RZP bloc—including but not limited to Otzma Yehudit leaders—to speak at our congregations and organizations.”
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Shin Bet foils Palestinian bomb plot targeting inside Israel
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted a Palestinian terrorist bomb plot and a separate suicide bombing targeting areas inside Green Line Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden in a...
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Under coalition deal, chief Sephardic rabbi will head panel that selects IDF chief rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
How Hamas is working to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel
Thirty-five years after its formation, the Hamas terror organization rules the Gaza Strip without challenge, juggles its roles of a regime and a terror army, and looks to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel in a future war, Israeli observers tell JNS. On Dec. 14, tens of thousands of...
Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas
(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb an increasingly perilous journey
Since the current wave of Arab terrorism began in March, worshippers and the IDF soldiers guarding them have come under gunfire during the monthly organized pilgrimages to the Jewish holy site of Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem, aka Nablus, in Samaria. The attacks have taken during every...
IDF pulling troops from Judea and Samaria as fewer Palestinians cross illegally
The Israel Defense Forces has begun decreasing the number of battalions it has deployed in Judea and Samaria. The number of battalions in the area, currently at 23, will go down to 21 due to the construction of new sections of the seam line security barrier. At the start of...
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.
Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Morningstar slow to implement promised anti-bias measures, observers say
Nearly two months have passed since U.S. investment firm Morningstar reached an agreement with pro-Israel organizations to alter its methodology in assigning risk ratings to companies doing business in and with Israel. Yet none of the ratings have changed, even as Morningstar and a leading American Jewish interlocutor say the...
EU document proves ‘what we’ve been seeing on the ground’
A recently leaked European Union document outlining E.U. strategy to help extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.
Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply Poland with F-16 mission simulators
Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region
A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino. “At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Democrats are calling for incoming Republican House representative George Santos to resign after he admitted to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election cycle.
Tel Aviv’s first hotel reopens, 80 years later
Tel Aviv’s first hotel, the Elkonin in the historic Neve Tzedek neighborhood, will reopen next week after it closed in the 1940s. The newly rebuilt Elkonin Tel Aviv Hotel, opened in 1913 by Malka and Mehachem Elkonin, welcomed the likes of David Ben-Gurion and Albert Einstein. It will contain a Joël Robuchon International restaurant and lavish spa services.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks
Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Vladimir Putin illegally claims in the besieged country, and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.”“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he said, according to Russian state news.His remarks...
