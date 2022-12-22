Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
The Boat House opening it's 3rd location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in Historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota, and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
iowapublicradio.org
Sioux City Warming Shelter to extend services year-round
Sioux City’s Warming Shelter will no longer serve unhoused people only during the colder months. The organization will now provide shelter and community services for 365 days of the year. The change comes to meet a growing number of unhoused people seeking help from the nonprofit. Executive Director Tessa...
siouxlandnews.com
Early morning house fire on Monday in Dakota County
DAKOTA CO., Neb. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on the edge of South Sioux City on Monday morning. That call came around 9 a.m. from a house on Thompkins Drive in South Sioux City that had filled up with smoke after a fire caught in the basement.
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
kiwaradio.com
Canton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Inwood, Iowa– A Canton, South Dakota woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Inwood on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 12:05 p.m., 49-year-old Tina Cronin of Canton was driving a 2008 Toyota southbound on Highway 18, two and a half miles south of Inwood.
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
kscj.com
NO DELAY THIS WEEK FOR CITY TRASH PICK UP
THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WANTS US TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT BECAUSE NEW YEAR’S, LIKE CHRISTMAS , FALLS ON THE WEEKEND, THERE WILL BE NO DELAY IN THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE, YARD WASTE, AND RECYCLING THIS WEEK. SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO HAVE A NORMAL COLLECTION SCHEDULE.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
siouxlandnews.com
Apartment garages damaged after car fire in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters put out a garage fire at an apartment complex on the east side. That taking place at the Landmark Apartments on Lincoln Way just off South Lewis Boulevard. Sioux City Fire Rescue was initially called there around 3:30 p.m. for a car fire which then spread to two garages on the property.
siouxlandnews.com
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
siouxlandnews.com
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's release top baby names for 2022
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The name Olivia came out on top as the most popular girl’s name at UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s this year. For the boys, Mateo was the number one pick. Of the 2,000 babies born at the hospital in 2022, these were the top...
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
kscj.com
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
It’s cold, but has Sioux City experienced colder?
Though it got cold, we were shy of breaking the record for December 22 for Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
Postal worker makes merry rounds
ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
