Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange County moves to travel watch

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Nice warming trend this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to the day with early morning temperatures stepping off near 10 degrees. Freezing fog is possible into Tuesday morning and this could disrupt travel. The fog could become dense in spots and roads could be slick. Temperatures reach into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
CHURUBUSCO, IN

