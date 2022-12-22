Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
wfft.com
Nice warming trend this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to the day with early morning temperatures stepping off near 10 degrees. Freezing fog is possible into Tuesday morning and this could disrupt travel. The fog could become dense in spots and roads could be slick. Temperatures reach into...
wfft.com
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
Comments / 0