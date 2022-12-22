‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Episode 4: Fans Break Down if Jang Uk Kissed His Old Love or the New Bu-yeon

Tensions and drama rise in the K-drama between Jang Uk and Nak-su/Bu-yeon as flashbacks of her past begin to trickle in. The K-drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is picking up as Nak-su, now known as Bu-yeon , is starting to see memories of a past she is unsure are her own. At the same time, Jang Uk grieves what happened to his true love. But Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4 has their first kiss, but fans wonder if Jang Uk kissed his old love or the mysterious new Bu-yeon.

Jange Uk battles his past with Nak-su and his new life with Bu-yeon in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

The fourth episode of the K-drama begins when Jang Uk finds his bethrothed at Nak-su’s grave with the blue Ying and Yang jade . This is a pinnacle moment as the jades symbolize Jang Uk and Nak-su’s love for each other. But Jang Uk is angered that his betrothed called to him using his true love’s jade egg. She also says she saw their memories together, leading Jang Uk to believe the egg holds Nak-su’s past.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4 takes on even more drama when Jin Mu and the Queen conspire to bring back a fake Nak-su to create fear and panic and kill Bu-yeon. At the same time, a rice cake trick by Park Jin makes Jang Uk realize that he must make his own destiny, no matter how bitter or sweet.

The king tasks him to kill the resurrected Nak-su. While avoiding Bu-yeon at home, Park Jin reveals Bu-yeon told him she promised to protect Jang Uk. Also, the fake Nak-su would go after her first out of jealousy. Jang Uk devises a plan and ends up saving Bu-yeon and killing the supposed Nak-su. But it also leads him to face the inevitable.

In Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4, Jang Uk begins to let go and visits the cliff where Nak-su met her demise . Drinking alone, he begins to reminisce his memories of them together. But Bu-yeon enters to console him, and he sees the old Nak-su in Mu-deok’s body. While in bed, Bu-yeon watched him until he awoke and kissed her. But did Jang Uk kiss Bu-yeon, believing she was his old love? Or as an act of letting go of his past and starting new?

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 fans break down what Jang Uk’s kiss means

For three years, Jang Uk has held onto the pain of being unable to save his true love. But the arrival of Bu-yeon has him experiencing feelings he had buried. It forces him to finally face the possibility of moving on. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4 raises the question of who Jang Uk was really kissing. One fan on Reddit breaks down the true meaning of the kiss and the episode theme of mourning.

“All this time, Jang Uk has never allowed himself to move on, to cry, to properly mourn and thus he’s denied himself closure. With this episode, he officially puts the rumour of “Naksu” to a rest, visits the cliff he had been avoiding, and lets himself cry. That’s a huge burden lifted off his shoulders,” explained the fan. The fan explains Jang Uk is attracted to Bu-yeon but sees it as a betrayal of his love for Nak-su.

“He’s afraid. But after this episode, I think he’s finally allowed himself to mourn, accept that Naksu is dead, and let himself start anew. When he was drunk, he thought at first Naksu had come to him and cried at last,” said the fan. “But after those tears were shed and he slept and calmed down, when he woke up and saw his wife beside him who had taken care of him the whole night and who he obviously has been suppressing some thoughts for….it’s very Jang Uk of him to impulsively listen to his heart’s desire even if he’s going to kick himself for it later as soon as they separate lmao.”

The kiss between Jang Uk and Bu-yeon in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4 begins a new chapter for Jang Uk that will be difficult. But fans will see him begin to fall for the same soul while unaware of it. Both both Jang Uk and Bu-yeon will realize the truth of their connection.

Go Youn-jung reveals the kiss scene was difficult

As part of the promotion for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, the main cast visited The Swoon to play some fun games. One of the games required the actors to answer questions in only a few syllables. When asked what one of the most challenging scenes to film was, actor Go Youn-jung had a quick answer.

She immediately revealed the kiss scene was difficult to film. But she does not give insight into which kiss scene. Fans can assume she is referring to the kiss with Jang Uk in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 4. It was later confirmed during a game of Jenga. The actor may have found it difficult due to performing the kiss while lying down facing each other.