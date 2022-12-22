Harry Potter Play: This could be a great Christmas present for the theater-goers in your life

When you were a kid, you thought it’d never get here. When you became a kid at heart, it’s here and gone in a flash. So pause a moment. Take a breath. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” crooned Andy Williams – dubbed Mr. Christmas -- in 1962, the days when some thought America was greater than it is now. Of course, that was when “Happy Holidays” wasn’t a thing.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO