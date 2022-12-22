Residents from South Carolina will be giving away an $800 tax rebate, a great way to start the year with financial assistance. New Year, new $800 tax returns for South Carolina residents who have filed their taxes in 2021. The specific amount that the taxpayers will get from this payment will be based on their 2021 tax liability, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue the remaining amount left after reducing credits from the salary tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are lesser than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800.

