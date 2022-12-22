Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State's tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...
HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
Albany Herald
BEN BAKER: The real numbers in Georgia Power's rate hike
Georgia Power is getting a rate hike in January and additional hikes in 2024 and 2025. And there will be even more next year, but we don’t know what those are yet. This rant is not about the rate hike, but about the media reporting. Every. Single. Report. I read talks about why the rate hike(s) is(are) coming.
pickensprogress.com
How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work
ATLANTA – After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023, launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
Gas prices in Georgia continue to fall despite holiday travel surge
The price of gasoline in Georgia continued to drop this week despite the surge in holiday travel.
cobbcountycourier.com
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
Gov. Kemp extends State of Emergency due to continuing winter weather in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is extending an existing State of Emergency for the state as more winter weather is expected to impact the region into Tuesday.
orangeandbluepress.com
$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened
$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened. About 4% of qualified residents of Illinois have not yet received their money and property tax rebate. Checks amounting to $1.042 billion have been sent out by the state to almost 5.1 million residents of the state. According to a published post...
Albany Herald
Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate seat vacated last week by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, already is drawing attention. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, has resigned his House seat to run for the opening in southwest Georgia’s 11th Senate District.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Click for more.Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia.
orangeandbluepress.com
$800 Tax Rebate Check Will Be Heading On Your Way In 13 Days – Start Your Count Down Now!
Residents from South Carolina will be giving away an $800 tax rebate, a great way to start the year with financial assistance. New Year, new $800 tax returns for South Carolina residents who have filed their taxes in 2021. The specific amount that the taxpayers will get from this payment will be based on their 2021 tax liability, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue the remaining amount left after reducing credits from the salary tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are lesser than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800.
cobbcountycourier.com
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles
Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry. The Georgia Public Service Commission this week approved a plan for Georgia Power to spend a total of […] The post Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp gives Channel 2 private tour of Governor’s Mansion for holidays
ATLANTA — Georgia’s First Family welcomed Channel 2 Action News for a private tour inside the Buckhead Governor’s Mansion. As they prepare for another holiday at the Governor’s Mansion, Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke to First Lady Marty Kemp and First Daughter Amy Porter Kemp about their holiday traditions.
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
