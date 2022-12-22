Read full article on original website
2022 had its share of good news in North Dakota
There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota. But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too -- the kind that reaffirm your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that give you hope that all is not lost.
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
North Dakota hiking programs for the new year
Outdoor enthusiasts also have the option to participate in the 12 Months - 12 Hikes challenge.
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Voting policy changes among the reforms sought in upcoming North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. – The midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, but some North Dakotans are looking ahead to the legislative session as they monitor possible changes to voting policy. One group is seeking reforms related to school board elections in the state. Prior to recent election cycles, races...
Minot hosts Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization December 30
Candidates will compete in private interviews, talent, social impact initiative presentations, and the red carpet. The teen candidates will also have a fitness component.
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
Notable North Dakota stories of 2022
From blizzards to notable deaths to possible changes to the high school athletics class system, 2022 produced a wide variety of news and newsmakers.
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
Winter weather’s effect on the North Dakota rideshare holiday hustle
There has been quite a bit of snow in the last two weeks in North Dakota and that lead to winter weather road conditions.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
North Dakota Health and Human Services to host 'conversation' on quality and impact services study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health and Human Services is set to host a public conversation on January 4th from 11 a.m. to noon to share new developments about the National Core Indicators used by the state to measure quality of services and their impact on individuals with disabilities. HHS...
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota
Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
