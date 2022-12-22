Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be a raise when it comes to minimum wage starting January 1, 2023. It will go up 50 cents an hour. Laura Cano is the owner of Kyra’s Arts Imports in Old Town and says with tourism slowing down and with prices going up, she’s had to cut down on her […]
New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension
New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
New Mexico governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards
News Release Office of State of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on December 21 announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations ...
Houston Chronicle
New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in Southwest
New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján's confidence that his state can serve as a model for Democrats hoping to turn the Southwest into a party stronghold starts with his family. His father, Ben, grew up in a Republican family but become a prominent Democratic politician because he felt the party best served the state's and his community's needs.
KRQE News 13
A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
Motley Fool
SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year
One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico warms up before the next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will continue to dominate the Desert Southwest to start off the week, continuing the dry and calm conditions that the state felt this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Tomorrow will be even warmer as the high begins to break down and usher in the return of westerly upper-level winds. These winds will allow temperatures to warm well above average Tuesday afternoon ahead of New Mexico’s next storm.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
ksl.com
Inside the history of the Colorado River Compact, water allocations
SALT LAKE CITY — The place was Bishop's Lodge, a secluded outpost outside of Santa Fe at the end of a winding rough road in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It was selected just over 100 years ago by the man who only nine years later would be president of the United States during one of the nation's most challenging eras, the Great Depression.
KRQE News 13
Hooks & The Huckleberries gain recognition in neighboring states
Hooks and the Huckleberries are a local country rock and soul music band. Already gaining fame around New Mexico and in neighboring states, they are known for songs like “Sandia Sunrise” and “Pay No Mind.” Hooks and the Huckleberries played their song “So Far Gone” on New Mexico Living. For more information, you can visit hooksandthehuckleberries.com and keep up with them on Instagram and Facebook.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Broadband Initiative Seeks Urgent Assistance From Residents To Improve Statewide Internet Access
The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) is urging residents to search for their address within the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maps and challenge inaccurate or incomplete information before the Jan. 13, 2023, deadline. Each successful challenge will bring thousands of dollars in federal funding to help...
1037theriver.com
Dangerous Road: 10 Things To Know About Colorado’s Wolf Creek Pass
Under the right circumstances, just about any Colorado road could be dangerous, but Wolf Creek Pass is near the top of the list. A variety of factors can make a particular road hazardous. A road could be especially narrow with minimal shoulders on either side. A curvy, winding road can be dangerous - especially under the darkness of night, or when it is snow-packed and covered with ice. Add unfamiliarity with the road to the mix - and there is potential for disaster.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
What were the top 2022 baby names in New Mexico?
It's the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months.
KPVI Newschannel 6
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
