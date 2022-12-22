Read full article on original website
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
Governor announces agency leadership changes
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks
HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the...
Partisan fights dominated the Pa. legislature’s recent session, eclipsing some major accomplishments
HARRISBURG — It’s never a good sign when official legislative business becomes a punch line. In 2021, 19% of laws passed by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly renamed a bridge or road, according to a Pennsylvania Capital-Star analysis. The statistic became a joke among lobbyists. At least one...
Winter storm kept police, plow crews busy
The treacherous winter weather that slowed or, in some cases, stopped holiday traffic in Northwest Indiana largely has come to an end. In fact, Region high temperatures are forecast this week to soar above 50 degrees Thursday and the unseasonable warmth will continue through the weekend and beyond. While that...
GAgives on GivingTuesday brings in more than $29 million for nonprofits
ATLANTA — With more than $29.3 million in donations, amassed from more than 190,000 gifts, #GAgenerosity set another giving record for this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign — an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total!. Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made...
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out...
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction to Return to the Classroom in January
Idaho’s top education official is heading back to the classroom to teach. Current Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced on Monday that she will be rejoining the Mountain Home School District as a kindergarten teacher. Before becoming the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ybarra worked as a third-grade teacher, building principal, and federal programs administrator for the district. Ybarra says that her favorite part of being the superintendent was visiting Idaho’s classrooms and interacting with students.
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
Polling place change in Fairview, ballot drop box ban in Wright Twp. under consideration
Some Mountain Top residents will be changing polling places for the Jan. 31, 2023 special election for the 27th state Senate District. Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1 officials told the county election bureau that its building, where Fairview Twp. residents normally vote, will not be available for the election. Fire chief Pete Kohl reported at the December Fairview Twp. supervisors meeting that fire trucks cannot be left outdoors all day during mid-winter. The election board voted to change the polling place to the Fairview Twp. municipal building.
2 cars collide in Ontelaunee Twp.
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – First responders jumped into action Monday when two cars collided in Ontelaunee Township. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Leesport Avenue and West Huller Lane. There's no word on what led to the crash. Initial reports indicate first responders rescued at least one person from...
