ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Thousands of bags pile up in airports’ baggage claims after Christmas delays

Thousands of bags were seen piled up in multiple U.S. airports on Monday as people attempt to head back home after the Christmas weekend. In Florida, bags were stranded at Tampa International Airport due to a winter storm impacting much of the country. Airlines have had to cancel numerous flights over the weather, leaving travelers stuck at airports. Every airline has had to cancel a number of flights over the weekend but Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 3,000 flights since Christmas Day, and many of the bags stranded at Tampa International appear to belong to passengers of those flights. Passenger Catherine Halek had her...
TAMPA, FL
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (24th December)

We are just on the cusp of Christmas and the Festive Period, but things continue at Economy Class and Beyond as we dive into last week’s headlines. Kevin’s travel tip: Patience and planning will be virtues you need over the festive period. Allow time, but plan ahead. UK...
BoardingArea

All The 2022 Airline Holiday Videos

Christmas is upon us once again. This year has been a strong year for most airlines, with a boomerang of post-pandemic traffic lifting carriers after two years of tepid demand. Many airlines have released special holiday videos this year. I have compiled them into one place for your viewing pleasure. I wish each of you a very Merry Christmas.
BoardingArea

Slate Says CLEAR Is Awful. Are They Right?

Clear Secure, Inc., often just known as CLEAR, is an American technology company that operates biometric travel document verification systems at major United States airports and stadiums. It was established in 2010, received certification under the SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002) by the United States Department of Homeland Security in June of 2012, and began its introduction in America’s airports soon thereafter.
ARIZONA STATE
BoardingArea

TRIP REPORT – Birthday Adventures to Geneva – Off to Elmdon International Airport (Birmingham Airport)

Through to the coffee shop…or not. Saturday morning. Actual morning, not idiot o’clock. You’ll forgive me when I say this, but it’s nice not being awake at idiot o’clock to catch a flight from a local airport, and I can get up at a reasonable hour, throw a change of clothes, a Chromebook and camera gear for an overnight and head on out the front door.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
GEORGIA STATE
BoardingArea

Chase is Changing the Redemption Value for the Pay Yourself Back Program

The Chase Pay Yourself Back program has been a great way to get your points to work for everyday purchases. But, it is changing and losing value. The Chase Pay Yourself Back program was introduced in the early days of the coronavirus as people stopped traveling. Instead of having points be used for things like travel, Chase made it possible to redeem points – at the same value as using them directly for travel – for things like grocery store shopping, home improvement stores, charitable giving, dining, annual fees, and even Airbnb.
BoardingArea

Bah Humbug: Airlines Cancel 10,000+ Flights Amid Worst Storm

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
COLORADO STATE
BoardingArea

Review: Lufthansa Senator Lounge Paris Terminal 1 (CDG)

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy