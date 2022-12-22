Thousands of bags were seen piled up in multiple U.S. airports on Monday as people attempt to head back home after the Christmas weekend. In Florida, bags were stranded at Tampa International Airport due to a winter storm impacting much of the country. Airlines have had to cancel numerous flights over the weather, leaving travelers stuck at airports. Every airline has had to cancel a number of flights over the weekend but Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 3,000 flights since Christmas Day, and many of the bags stranded at Tampa International appear to belong to passengers of those flights. Passenger Catherine Halek had her...

