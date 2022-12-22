Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Say They’re Waiting More Than 10 Hours On Hold to Get Through to Scheduling
Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines say that over the last few days, some of them have been waiting on hold on the telephone for more than 10 hours to get through the airline’s crew scheduling department. While passengers have also been facing excruciatingly long hold times to get through...
Southwest Denies Allegations That Ramp Agents in Denver Walked Off the Job Leading to Cancellations
Southwest Airlines says rumors that as many as 150 ramp agents in Denver walked off the job over the last few days after an internal memo from management told staffers that they would be directed to do mandatory overtime or face the threat of termination are unfounded. Operations in Denver...
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays in the US will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Denies Rumors it Plans to ‘Park the Fleet’ in Major Passenger Shutdown Starting Tuesday
Southwest Airlines says it has “no confirmation” of a viral rumor that the carrier plans to effectively ground its entire fleet to passengers on Tuesday as it seeks to reset after a disastrous operational meltdown that has upended travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers for days on end.
Thousands of bags pile up in airports’ baggage claims after Christmas delays
Thousands of bags were seen piled up in multiple U.S. airports on Monday as people attempt to head back home after the Christmas weekend. In Florida, bags were stranded at Tampa International Airport due to a winter storm impacting much of the country. Airlines have had to cancel numerous flights over the weather, leaving travelers stuck at airports. Every airline has had to cancel a number of flights over the weekend but Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 3,000 flights since Christmas Day, and many of the bags stranded at Tampa International appear to belong to passengers of those flights. Passenger Catherine Halek had her...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (24th December)
We are just on the cusp of Christmas and the Festive Period, but things continue at Economy Class and Beyond as we dive into last week’s headlines. Kevin’s travel tip: Patience and planning will be virtues you need over the festive period. Allow time, but plan ahead. UK...
All The 2022 Airline Holiday Videos
Christmas is upon us once again. This year has been a strong year for most airlines, with a boomerang of post-pandemic traffic lifting carriers after two years of tepid demand. Many airlines have released special holiday videos this year. I have compiled them into one place for your viewing pleasure. I wish each of you a very Merry Christmas.
How I Used My AMEX Platinum $200 Fine Hotels & Resorts Credit Before It Expired
When I upgraded my AMEX Gold Card to a Platinum Card earlier this year, I evaluated the benefits I now had access to. While some of them were easy to use, like the $20 credit for a NY Times online subscription and a yearly credit for CLEAR membership, others were more difficult for us to take advantage of.
Slate Says CLEAR Is Awful. Are They Right?
Clear Secure, Inc., often just known as CLEAR, is an American technology company that operates biometric travel document verification systems at major United States airports and stadiums. It was established in 2010, received certification under the SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002) by the United States Department of Homeland Security in June of 2012, and began its introduction in America’s airports soon thereafter.
TRIP REPORT – Birthday Adventures to Geneva – Off to Elmdon International Airport (Birmingham Airport)
Through to the coffee shop…or not. Saturday morning. Actual morning, not idiot o’clock. You’ll forgive me when I say this, but it’s nice not being awake at idiot o’clock to catch a flight from a local airport, and I can get up at a reasonable hour, throw a change of clothes, a Chromebook and camera gear for an overnight and head on out the front door.
TRIP REPORT: Birthday adventures to Geneva – EZS1498 Birmingham Airport to Geneva Airport
Through to the coffee shop…or not. 556 miles flown, 127 Avios earned (indirectly) Whilst boarding was announced, in Birmingham Airport fashion, we would be stuck on the stairs for a few minutes as the crew got ready for us. And of course, standing on a cold stairway means you’ve...
Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…
Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
A Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night: New Years Eve II!
Last year, I wrote about A Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night: New Years Eve!. Back in 2014, I wrote about a crazy expensive IHG Anniversary Free Night we weren’t going to book. The booking was for New Years Eve at a property in New York City. After...
Chase is Changing the Redemption Value for the Pay Yourself Back Program
The Chase Pay Yourself Back program has been a great way to get your points to work for everyday purchases. But, it is changing and losing value. The Chase Pay Yourself Back program was introduced in the early days of the coronavirus as people stopped traveling. Instead of having points be used for things like travel, Chase made it possible to redeem points – at the same value as using them directly for travel – for things like grocery store shopping, home improvement stores, charitable giving, dining, annual fees, and even Airbnb.
Bah Humbug: Airlines Cancel 10,000+ Flights Amid Worst Storm
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
JetBlue Plane Evacuated Onto The Tarmac At JFK After Passenger Laptop Starts Smoking
A jetBlue flight from Barbados was partially evacuated onto the tarmac at JFK late on Christmas Eve after a passenger’s laptop computer started to smoke in the cabin. JetBlue flight B6-662 had just arrived in New York from Barbados and had parked up at the gate at Terminal 5 when a flight attendant noticed a ‘smoking laptop’ in the cabin.
Qantas Passengers Still Stranded in Azerbaijan as Airline Sends New A380 On Rescue Mission All The Way From Sydney
356 passengers and crew remain stranded in Azerbaijan more than 24 hours after a Qantas Airbus A380 superjumbo made an emergency diversion to Baku because of an ‘intermittent’ smoke warning in the 13-year-old aeroplane’s cargo hold. Qantas is now sending an empty double-deck A380 all the way...
Review: Lufthansa Senator Lounge Paris Terminal 1 (CDG)
Sam Bankman-Fried Flies Flagship Business Class On American Airlines
Released on $250 million bail, disgraced FTX-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was pictured relaxing in the American Airlines Flagship Lounge at New York JFK on Thursday, then flying business class to San Francisco as he awaits trial on charges of fraud. Sam Bankman-Fried Lives It Up In Business Class On American Airlines.
