Andrew Thomas Unfazed By Pro Bowl Snub

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is more concerned about helping the Giants get into the playoffs than anything else.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been nothing short of spectacular this season, posing a career-high 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus.

He's allowed only 17 pressures through 14 games, one of those games being against Dallas when he gutted out a nasty flu bug that may have compromised his performance that week.

But despite Thomas's continued improvement, which includes three pass-blocking shutouts, matching his career-high set in 2020, Thomas was one of several notable players around the NFL that were snubbed for a Pro bowl berth.

"The Pro Bowl, I think for any of the guys that get selected – whether you’re a starter, you made it (but) you’re not a starter, an alternate – I think that those guys appreciate that," head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, everybody can’t make it. But Andrew’s a good player for us. I’m glad he’s on our team, and I look forward to seeing him play here the rest of the way."

Thomas, who has quietly worked to improve his technique, took the news of the snub in stride.

"I think anyone that plays this game, they’re competitive, and you want to receive accolades for what you do on the field," he said. "I don’t control that; all I control is what I do on the field. Just continue to get better. Got a lot of football left, so I look forward to that."

Thomas and his teammates are on the verge of clinching their first postseason berth since 2016 if they can beat the Vikings Saturday and they get losses from two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders. Taking care of business this weekend is at the top of Thomas's priority list.

"This is my first time playing meaningful football since I’ve been here," he said. "I’m looking forward to the future. Still have a good chance to make the playoffs. I’m excited for it."

Thomas, for his part, is focused on doing his part to make sure that happens. He attributed his high level of play to his increased understanding of his technique and developing consistency in both pass protection and run blocking.

Thomas has, in fact, taken a rather mature approach to his Pro Bowl snub that fits right in with an offensive lineman's creed: anonymity.

"That’s the beauty of the offensive line," he said. "People don’t talk about you unless you mess up. That’s just how we’re bred--not a lot of individual accolades. We just play together as a unit and try to do what we can for our offense and our team."

