George Pickens Dealing With Illness Heading Into Raiders Game

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have either starting wideout on the field for practice.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report.

Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.

Pittsburgh was without both starting wide receivers at practice as Diontae Johnson was out with a turf toe injury. Johnson did say after practice that he expects to return to practice tomorrow and play against the Raiders.

With the change of weather, Pickens might have to suffer through an illness while playing in negative-degree weather. Right now, the temperature for kickoff is expected to be roughly 0 degrees with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts.

PITTSBURGH, PA
