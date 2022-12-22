ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers List Three Players Questionable for Raiders Game

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwrnL_0jrsYoff00

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to monitor three starters heading into Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into their Week 16 matchup with three players listed as questionable with injuries.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, safety Terrell Edmunds and Myles Jack are all in question for the Steelers' kickoff with the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson (toe) and Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice either day this week, while Jack was limited the first day and a full participant the second.

Johnson said after practice that he expects to play this weekend and will participate in the team's walk-through tomorrow. Edmunds has not addressed his injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said at the beginning of the week that he'll need to be monitored during practice.

If Edmunds doesn't play, Damontae Kazee will start in his place.

Jack's progression is positive for the Steelers after missing last week and not practicing at all until the final day when he was limited.

